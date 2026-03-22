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NewsIndia'Rs 1,000 to sit together and cry': Man on Mumbai beach charges money to hear people's problems | WATCH
TRENDING VIRAL VIDEO

'Rs 1,000 to sit together and cry': Man on Mumbai beach charges money to hear people's problems | WATCH

According to the video, the man, identified as Prithvi Raj Bohra, has created a system for his service. He charges Rs. 250 for what he calls “small problems,” Rs. 500 for “bigger problems,” and Rs. 1,000 if someone wishes to sit with him and cry. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Rs 1,000 to sit together and cry': Man on Mumbai beach charges money to hear people's problems | WATCHScreenshot from video (Photo Credit: X)

A unique video from a Mumbai beach has caught the internet’s attention, in which a man is offering a simple yet unusual service, listening to people’s problems for a fee. The viral clip shows him sitting by the shore with a printed sign, inviting people to talk to him about their worries in exchange for a payment.

According to the video, the man, identified as Prithvi Raj Bohra, has created a system for his service. He charges Rs. 250 for what he calls “small problems,” Rs. 500 for “bigger problems,” and Rs. 1,000 if someone wishes to sit with him and cry. 

In the video, the person filming approaches the man and asks whether people actually take up his offer. Responding confidently, Bohra claims that many do. 

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Bohra also mentioned, in the video, that he is from Andheri West in Mumbai.

Watch the viral video here: 

Neitzens' reaction to viral video 

The idea, while unconventional, appears to have struck a chord with several social media users, especially in a fast-paced city where people often struggle to find someone willing to listen.

"Good business idea," a comment read. 

"With no safe space to vent in fast-paced cities like Mumbai. Being heard helps instantly. But it's no substitute for proper therapy to handle depression, anxiety or trauma. Mental health struggles are common, not weakness. We need affordable, stigma-free support badly," another individual said. 

"Therapy: ₹2,000/hr, This guy: ₹250 + empathy, Market disruption is real," a comment said. 

"Makes me sad thinking how lonely the city is," an X user said in the comment section. 

The idea, while unconventional, appears to have struck a chord with several social media users. At the same time, several users highlighted a deeper issue reflected in the video: the sense of loneliness in big cities.

Also check- 'Loot lo': Cold drink lorry accident turns into loot frenzy, shocking video goes viral

 

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