‘Rs 132 Se Mai Ameer Nahi Ho Jaunga’: Cab Driver Refuses To Drop Woman Beyond Shown Location; Video Goes Viral

A video of a heated argument between a cab driver and a woman passenger has gone viral on Instagram, drawing millions of views and sparking an online debate on social media about safety, fairness, and customer-driver responsibility.



The video, captured on the driver’s dashcam, shows the woman refusing to pay the fare after the cab driver stopped at the location entered in the app. She wanted to be dropped inside, but the driver insisted that he would only drop at the destination selected at the time of booking.



The clip begins with the woman threatening to leave without paying the fare. “Main bhi bina payment ke nikal jaungi (I will leave without completing the payment),” she told the driver. The driver responded calmly, “Aap bina payment ke nikal jayenge? Jaaiye (You’ll leave without paying? Okay, go).”



This reply escalated the verbal dispute further. She accused the driver of being stubborn and questioned why he cannot drive her to the exact spot she wanted. The driver replied, “Kyun jaun main andar jab location yahan ki hai (Why should I go further when this is the drop-off location).”



The argument continued, with the driver refusing to go further. He told the woman that she is free to complain but he will not drive beyond the specified location. “Mujhe koi dikkat nahi hai. Ma’am Rs 132 se na toh aap ameer ban jaa rahe, na main ban jaa raha. Uski tension mat lo (I don’t have a problem with you not paying. Rs 132 won’t make me rich, and it won’t make you rich either. Don’t worry about it),” he said.



The woman then said that other cab drivers have dropped her inside in the past. “Pata nahi kis manhoos ghadi mein teri cab book kari (Don’t know under what unlucky circumstances I booked your cab),” she added.

The video has gone viral across multiple social media platforms, with users sharing divided opinions about the woman's behavior and driver’s reply as well.

Social Media Reactions



One Instagram user commented, “It’s not just about the Rs 100—it’s about safety, especially for women navigating streets that aren’t always kind.”



Another wrote, “That was the destination and drop point selected by the passenger while selecting the trip. She is wrong, not him.”



A third added, “Dash cams were one of the best inventions of the communication age.”



The viral incident continues to spread online, garnering millions of views and reactions. Netizens are discussing the expectations and cooperative behaviour between drivers and passengers.