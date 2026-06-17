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  • /Rs 15 crore offer claims, ‘Operation Tiger’ buzz: Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges bid to poach MPs in Maharashtra

Rs 15 crore offer claims, ‘Operation Tiger’ buzz: Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges bid to poach MPs in Maharashtra

This comes more than two years after the major split in the Shiv Sena in 2022, when Shinde broke away from Thackeray along with a large group of MLAs.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 05:39 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 05:39 AM IST
Rs 15 crore offer claims, ‘Operation Tiger’ buzz: Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges bid to poach MPs in Maharashtra
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

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