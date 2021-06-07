Rs 150 cap on service charge by private hospitals administering COVID vaccines: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 7) announced a cap of Rs 150 on service charge imposed by the private hospitals for administering COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that the private hospitals will be able to procure 25 per cent of the vaccine production by the manufacturing firms.

“25 per cent of the vaccine being made in the country, private sector hospitals can take it directly, this system will continue,” PM Modi said.

“Private hospitals will be able to charge a maximum service charge of Rs 150 for a single dose after the fixed price of the vaccine,” he added.

The PM further said that the task of monitoring the private hospitals that they adhere to the guideline will remain with the state governments.

In his address to that nation, Modi announced that the central government will provide free vaccines to all citizens above 18 years of age from June 21.

He said that the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the total vaccine production in the country and provide it to the state governments free of cost.

“From Monday, June 21, in every state of the country, for all citizens above the age of 18 years, the Government of India will provide free vaccine to the states, “PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

“The Government of India itself will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and will give it to the state governments free of cost,” he added.

Modi said that owing to the pressure from state governments, the Centre had allowed them to procure 25 per cent of the total vaccine stock. But since they faced several difficulties in its implementation, the Centre is taking back that responsibility.

“25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks,” said Modi.

