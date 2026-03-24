Rs 16 lakh debt, lover angle: Inside UP astrologer’s death after 13th floor jump

Ghaziabad: A week after a 42-year-old astrologer died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, disturbing details have come to light about the case, in which his elderly mother was also found dead at home.

As per the reports, the incident took place on March 19 in a high rise housing society, where Rajveer allegedly jumped from the 13th floor. When police reached the spot, they discovered the body of his 70-year-old mother, Satnam, in another flat on the ground floor, wrapped in a blanket.

Officials said there were no visible injury marks on the woman’s body, and while foul play has been ruled out, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post mortem. Police believe she had been dead for at least two days.

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Investigators said Rajveer had stayed in the house with his mother’s body during that period before taking his own life. He had reportedly told people close to him that he would not live if his mother passed away, NDTV reported.

Rajveer lived with his mother, while his estranged wife and son stayed separately in Crossing Republik. His wife told police that he had not contributed financially to the household for the past four months.

Shortly before his death, Rajveer sent his phone’s lock code to his estranged wife in a text message. On examining his phone, police found that he was in a relationship with a woman from Haryana and had expressed a desire to marry her, allegedly telling her that he was divorced.

Police also revealed that Rajveer was under financial stress, with debts estimated between ₹15 and ₹16 lakh.

Sources added that he had faced multiple personal setbacks in recent years, including the deaths of his father and brother. His brother’s widow had also remarried. Neighbours described him as a reserved person who rarely interacted with others.