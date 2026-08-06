/Rs 18 crore missing from Siddhivinayak donations? The temple trust row explained

Siddhivinayak Temple Donations Row: Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple is in the middle of a political storm after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray alleged that around Rs 18 crore was being lost every year due to theft from temple donations.
The allegation has led to demands for a detailed probe into the temple’s donation collection system, with the temple trust saying it had sought an investigation after finding irregularities. The Maharashtra government has also sought financial details from the trust as part of the review process.
The controversy comes days after political parties raised allegations over donation-related issues at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, bringing up questions over temple administration and financial transparency.
At an MNS student wing event celebrating its 20th anniversary on August 1, Thackeray claimed that a letter sent to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mentioned an annual loss of Rs 18 crore from Siddhivinayak Temple donations.
"Today, even temples are not safe. Around Rs 18 crore is stolen every year from the famous Siddhivinayak Temple," he said.
The letter, dated April 21, 2026, sought a high-level investigation into alleged theft from donation boxes. It claimed that after administrative changes and stricter monitoring, temple income increased by around 35 per cent.
The letter stated that before the accused employees were caught, the weekly donation box collection was below Rs 50 lakh every Wednesday. After their arrest, the amount reportedly increased to around Rs 1.5 crore over three weeks. It suggests that a portion of the donations was allegedly being diverted earlier.
The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has rejected the claim that it ignored the issue and said it has approached authorities for an investigation.
Trust chairman and Maharashtra minister Sada Sarvankar said irregularities were noticed in donation collection and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was informed.
"I had complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and its chief Vishwas Nangre Patil, after which officials were deployed at the temple," Sarvankar said.
The trust said a temple employee, Rajendra Pendurkar, was arrested on charges of stealing donation money. Eight more accused were arrested in March during the investigation.
He said the trust has reviewed donation collections from the past four years. He said the collection was Rs 106 crore in 2022-23, Rs 114 crore in 2023-24, Rs 135 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 182 crore in 2025-26.
"After we took charge, the amount received from donation boxes increased by around 35 per cent," he said.
He added one of the trustees has written to the Law and Justice Department seeking an investigation into why collections were lower in earlier years.
The Maharashtra Law and Justice Department has asked the temple trust to submit a detailed financial report. The trust said the process was part of an audit that began months before the allegations became public.
Trustee Rahul Londhe said, "The Law and Justice Department has sought a report from the trust administration. Based on that report, the state government will decide the further course of action."
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also said an inquiry is needed to establish the facts.
"In one year, there was a 35 per cent increase. According to them (the trust), based on investigations into the previous five years before the present trustees took charge, many people were arrested, many were suspended and some were sent to jail. The trust wants all those cases to be investigated so that the truth can come out," he said.
The issue came up after complaints against temple staff over alleged charges for VIP ‘darshan’ (divine sight) facilities. On March 20, temple authorities informed the police about cash missing from donation boxes.
The Dadar police initially registered a case involving theft of Rs 10,000. During the investigation, they said they recovered Rs 80,000.
Investigators said CCTV footage showed some people repeatedly taking cash from a small donation box over nearly 10 days. The police arrested eight people and filed a chargesheet. All accused are out on bail.
During a press conference, Sarvankar alleged that the case involved several employees working together. "We can say that it was a very big gang. They were employees, but their activities were like a gang. They collected donation boxes from different places and took them to the third floor, where they removed money from them," he said.
He added that CCTV footage was used to identify old employees, who were removed, and new staff were appointed.
The allegations have led to attacks between political parties in Maharashtra.
BJP leader Ram Kadam said Raj Thackeray should share evidence if he has any. "If Raj Thackeray has any solid proof or credible information, he should share it with the police or the government. Making such claims before the truth comes out hurts the faith and sentiments of millions of devotees," he said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the role of the temple administration and asked how such alleged irregularities can happen under the supervision of trustees.
NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar also raised allegations related to corruption in religious institutions and demanded inquiries into other cases, including claims related to the Ram Temple Trust.
The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has said the ongoing investigation and audit will establish the facts, while the Maharashtra government is examining the reports submitted by the trust.
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