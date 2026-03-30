Rs 19,279 crore education budget and Rs 3,500 crore Education Revolution phase-II to reshape Punjab’s future: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday presented a detailed four-year report card of the Punjab Government’s “Shiksha Kranti” under the “Shandaar Char Saal Bhagwant Mann de naal” series, laying out how sustained reforms have transformed government schools into competitive, outcome-driven institutions delivering national-leading results. Positioning ‘Shikhya Kranti’ as the backbone of Punjab’s growth story, the Chief Minister highlighted top rankings in national assessments, record academic outcomes, zero paper leaks, and unprecedented investment in infrastructure and teacher training.

The Chief Minister underscored that this transformation has been backed by a sharp rise in financial commitment, with the education budget increasing from Rs 12,657 crore in 2021–22 to Rs 19,279 crore in 2026–27, reflecting the AAP government’s sustained prioritisation of the sector. The Chief Minister noted that this education report card comes as part of a broader accountability exercise, following similar four-year performance presentations in key sectors such as irrigation, health, sports, and law and order, reflecting the government’s focus on measurable delivery across governance.

Addressing a press conference, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann outlined a wide-ranging overhaul of school and higher education, highlighting structural reforms, record investments, and measurable outcomes achieved over the past four years. “Countries that prioritised education have progressed in every field. In our country, education was divided between private and government schools, creating a deep divide. Previous regimes reduced schools to centres for mid-day meals, but our government has transformed the entire system,” he stated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister added, “Government schools have now been developed at par with private schools, giving parents a genuine choice. From April 1, parents will be informed about their child’s absence from school and even about teachers’ leave, ensuring accountability at every level. Unlike several other states, especially Gujarat, not a single paper leak has occurred in Punjab in the last four years, which is a matter of immense pride.”

Emphasising the centrality of education in governance, the Chief Minister noted, “Education contributes the most to the progress and prosperity of any state or country. Over the past four years, we have given it the highest priority. Earlier, under the name of ‘Smart Schools’, people and innocent children were misled. Schools were merely painted and beautified without proper facilities or teachers. Today, government schools in Punjab stand at par with private institutions, and our education model is being discussed across the country.”

Highlighting financial commitment, he said, “A budget of Rs 19,279 crore has been allocated for the financial year 2026–27, which is 7% higher than last year. We are launching the second phase of the Education Revolution with Rs 3,500 crore, with the World Bank as our partner, making it the largest education reform program.”

Listing key achievements, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Punjab secured the top position in the National Achievement Survey 2024, surpassing even Kerala, while Gujarat ranked 16th and Haryana around 7th or 8th. This achievement belongs to our government school teachers and students.”

He added, “In recent years, 740 students have cleared JEE and 1,284 have cleared NEET. Government school students scored 18% higher than the national average in the survey.”

Detailing institutional expansion, the Chief Minister noted, “118 Schools of Eminence are being established, of which 60 are already operational. These schools are helping talented students fulfil their dreams by offering education aligned with their abilities and interests. For the first time, 24 lakh parents have participated in mega PTMs.”

He further said, “Free uniforms have been provided to 30,000 students in these schools, and all streams, including Medical and Non-Medical, are available. Coaching for exams like Armed Forces Preparatory, NEET, JEE, and CLAT is also being provided.”

Focusing on inclusivity, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Free bus services have been started for girls in Schools of Eminence and government schools so that no girl is deprived of education. Around 15,500 students are benefiting.”

He added, “Since April 2022, 14,525 teachers have been recruited and services of 12,316 education department employees have been regularised. We are also ensuring world-class training for principals and teachers.”

Elaborating on capacity building, he stated, “Eight batches have been sent to Singapore for training, and 264 education officers, principals, and teachers have benefited. Three batches of 216 primary teachers were trained in Turku, Finland. Five batches were sent to IIM Ahmedabad, where 249 headmasters underwent leadership training. A science teacher, Gagandeep Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School, Sainsra Kalan in Amritsar, participated in a two-month program at California State University, USA, reflecting the dedication and capability of our teachers.”

On infrastructure and safety, the Chief Minister said, “We are ensuring proper maintenance and safety in government schools. A total of 1,932 campus managers, 1,323 security guards, 7,876 sanitation workers, and 1,792 watchmen have been recruited. High-speed fiber Wi-Fi has been provided in all government schools with a budget of Rs 20 crore, making Punjab the only state to achieve this.”

He added, “Classrooms, science labs, computer labs, multipurpose rooms, kitchens, medical rooms, head rooms, playgrounds, and separate toilets for boys and girls have been constructed. Students now receive books on time, and free uniforms are being provided. Additionally, 25 government schools have been named after martyrs, freedom fighters, and eminent personalities.”

Highlighting innovation, he said, “The Business Blaster scheme has been launched to promote entrepreneurial thinking among students, who have collectively generated Rs 70 crore through their ideas. Punjab is the first state to introduce Entrepreneurship as a subject in Class 11. Our aim is to create job creators, not job seekers.”

On mentorship and cultural education, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann noted, “The School Mentorship Program has been introduced for the first time, where IAS, IPS, and senior officers guide students. To commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, a 15-day program was organised to educate students about his life and sacrifice.”

Turning to higher education reforms, he stated, “Punjab has introduced the country’s first Digital Open University Policy-2026. A world-class university will be established at Sri Anandpur Sahib in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has implemented the Punjabi-First Policy to improve access for rural students, and an online admission portal has been launched for government degree colleges to ensure transparency. Ten new degree colleges are planned, and construction of a college at Bikraur in Ajnala is underway.”

Reinforcing linguistic and cultural initiatives, he added, “Under the Punjab Language Act, Punjabi has been made 100% mandatory for official work. Digitisation of Punjabi literature is underway, with 18,550 books digitised so far. Additionally, 592 rare manuscripts have been preserved and digitised, and over 100 books are now available online.”

He further said, “The ‘Shabdmala E-Dictionary’ has been launched as an Android app with multiple Punjabi lexicons. Portraits of 60 eminent Punjabi literary personalities have been displayed at Punjab Bhawan in New Delhi, and awards have been distributed for the best books in Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu.”

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and others were also present on the occasion.