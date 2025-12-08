Rs 2.5 Lakhs For One Minute: Running Parliament Not Just A Mammoth Task, But Also Expensive

Parliament Winter Session 2025: The Winter Session of Parliament is currently underway, but have you ever wondered how much it costs to run it? Operating both houses of Parliament during active hours requires a significant amount of resources, reflecting the scale and complexity of the legislative process.

Even brief disruptions can translate into substantial expenditure, highlighting the enormous effort involved in keeping the parliamentary machinery running smoothly.

According to an NDTV report, dated Jul 23, 2025, it costs Rs 2.5 lakh for every minute the Parliament is in session during active hours.

What Does It Cost To Run Parliament?

According to the report, each house of Parliament is expected to be productive for six hours a day, excluding one hour for lunch. Furthermore, according to former Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Bansal in 2012, running Parliament for one minute while in session costs Rs. 2.5 lakh (Rs. 1.25 lakh for the Lok Sabha and Rs. 1.25 lakh for the Rajya Sabha).

Notably, these figures are over a decade old; they can be used to estimate the cost.

To estimate the cost of a six-hour disruption:

Six hours = 360 minutes

Cost per minute = Rs. 2.5 lakh

Total cost = 360 × 2.5 lakh = Rs. 900 lakh

This means a six-hour disruption in Parliament could cost approximately Rs. 9 crore.

'Vande Bharat' Discussion In Lok Sabha Today

The Winter Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.

According to ANI, on the Sixth day of the Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed 'Vande Mataram' as a "powerful mantra" and slogan that energised and "inspired India's freedom movement", saying that the "government aims to restore its glory for future generations".