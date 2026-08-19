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Rs 20 bribe, 30-year court battle: Why Supreme Court acquitted 2 staffers

The court found inconsistencies in the evidence, including contradictions over the alleged demand. It also questioned the validity of the sanction granted to prosecute the clerk and the peon.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
Rs 20 bribe, 30-year court battle: Why Supreme Court acquitted 2 staffers
Image Credit: (Representational image)

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