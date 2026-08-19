/Rs 20 bribe, 30-year court battle: Why Supreme Court acquitted 2 staffers

New Delhi: A Rs 20 bribery allegation that began in Gujarat in 1996 has ended nearly three decades later, with the Supreme Court acquitting two government employees after finding that the alleged demand for money had not been proved.
A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar set aside the convictions of a clerk and a peon, holding that only recovery of Rs 20 could not establish a bribery offence when the prosecution failed to prove that the money had been demanded.
The case dates back to February 1996, when a student approached the Bechari Gram Panchayat office in Anand district for an income certificate needed to claim educational concessions.
According to the prosecution, the clerk demanded Rs 120 (Rs 100 for himself and Rs 20 for the peon) for issuing the certificate.
The student subsequently approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which organised a trap. He was given marked currency notes worth Rs 120 and instructed to hand them over if a demand was made.
After receiving the certificate, the student handed Rs 20 to the peon. The ACB team recovered the marked notes from him. The other Rs 100 was never recovered from the clerk.
The bench found several inconsistencies in the evidence surrounding the alleged demand.
The student had given a different version in another proceeding, claiming that the accused had initially demanded Rs 200 before agreeing to settle the amount at Rs 120. However, that version did not form part of his testimony before the trial court.
The court also took into account that the ACB had instructed the student to hand over the entire Rs 120 if the accused demanded it. But he gave only Rs 20 to the peon.
The judges questioned why the rest Rs 100 was not handed over, particularly when the clerk was standing next to the peon at the time.
During cross-examination, the student also admitted that the peon had not personally demanded any bribe from him.
The bench further pointed out that the Rs 20 was handed over only after the income certificate had been issued. It said these circumstances raised serious doubts about the prosecution's version.
The apex court examined the presumption under Section 20 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and held that it could not come to the prosecution's aid when the initial demand had not been established.
The bench found the peon's explanation that the student had given him Rs 20 because Eid was the following day to be more plausible in the circumstances.
The court also found a separate legal flaw in the case against the clerk. The sanction required to prosecute him had been granted by an officer who did not have the authority to issue it.
The top court consequently set aside the judgments of both the trial court and the Gujarat High Court and acquitted the two government employees.
The case, which began with a student's complaint over an alleged Rs 120 demand and the recovery of Rs 20, has thus ended after almost 30 years in court.
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