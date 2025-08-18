Rs 20 Cr Flats Worth Buying In South Mumbai? Waterlogging, Poor Infra Spark Rage On Social Media

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, and the BMC has announced the closure of afternoon school shifts as Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas, including prime city locations.

On Monday, the city experienced heavy rainfall, which resulted in waterlogging and disrupted daily life with flooded streets, frustrated commuters and a flood of memes and outrage online, all in a city where property prices continue to soar.

Video Of Mumbai Waterlogged

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Mumbai as the region received heavy rainfall. Here are the visuals from Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, which is one of the locations.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Mumbai as the region receives heavy rainfall; visuals from Veera Desai Road, Andheri West pic.twitter.com/IMWfQsNLBo — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Another post on social media stated that area in South Mumbai- Prabhadevi where you buy 15-20 crores of Flat are filled with water.

Another post shared on X read," This is South Mumbai- Prabhadevi where you buy 15-20 crores of Flat", with the hashtag "#MumbaiRains doesn't care".

This is South Mumbai- Prabhadevi where you buy 15-20 crores of Flat#MumbaiRains doesn't care pic.twitter.com/7a9D5zKbKx — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) August 18, 2025

Mumbai Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department also heightened its alarms, putting out a red alert for some districts and cities in Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune, while the financial capital is currently witnessing heavy rainfall and an orange alert for heavy rainfall as the city continues to be lashed by overnight showers. (Also Read: Mumbai Rain Alert: As Heavy Rains Batter City, Are Short Circuits And Tree Falls The New Normal?)

The Red alert has been issued in areas including Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat. Several districts, including Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli, have been put under orange alert.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday in all schools after heavy rains. The BMC PRO issued a statement saying that all schools of the afternoon shift will remain closed on Monday.

