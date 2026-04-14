Rs 2,000 for women, 3 LPG cylinders: BJP releases its manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls

The Bhartiya Janta Party has released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election in Chennai on Tuesday. While releasing the manifesto Union Minister JP Nadda unveiled a series of welfare and governance promises, and also launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, and BJP leaders K Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundararajan present at the event.

Speaking at the launch, Nadda described it as “auspicious” to unveil the manifesto on Tamil New Year and highlighted that the day also marks the 150th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He said Tamil Nadu is regarded as “the cradle of the world’s oldest civilisation” and expressed admiration for its rich cultural heritage, referring to icons such as Thiruvalluvar and Subramania Bharati.

According to India Today report, for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu, the BJP pledged Rs 2,000 per month for women heads of households, three free LPG cylinders annually, and a one-time payment of Rs 10,000 to every household to help offset rising taxes and living expenses.

The manifesto also included a Rs 25,000 subsidy for eligible women to buy e-scooters, Rs 2,000 monthly support for individuals rearing jallikattu bulls, and an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh in case of death of the participant.

Report also said, the party announced a 3% stamp duty concession for first-time women homebuyers, a Rs 10,000 one-time household assistance scheme, and continued support measures comprising Rs 8,000 coupons for household goods.