Rs 21-Crore Water Tank Collapses Before Inauguration In Surat, 3 Injured

A water tank built at a cost of Rs 21 crore collapsed in Gujarat’s Surat district before it could be inaugurated, dealing a major blow to a project intended to provide drinking water to 33 villages, India Today reported.

The incident has triggered allegations of corruption and raised serious concerns about the quality of materials used in its construction.

The incident took place in Tadkeshwar village of Mandvi taluka under the state’s “Gaypagla Group Water Supply Scheme.” The 15-metre-tall water tank, with a storage capacity of 11 lakh litres, collapsed during a trial run on January 19, causing panic in the area and anger among local residents.

According to officials, nearly 9 lakh litres of water were pumped into the tank for testing around noon when the entire structure suddenly failed, collapsing like a house of cards. The incident injured three labourers, including a woman. Fortunately, a major mishap was avoided as the tank had not yet been inaugurated or connected to residential water supply lines.

The collapse has dealt a serious disappointment to the project intended to provide drinking water to 33 villages in Surat district. Local residents allege that despite an expenditure of Rs 21 crore in public funds, inferior materials were used, suggesting large-scale corruption.

As per India Today report, a ground-level inspection of the site exposed disturbing evidence of poor construction standards. Layers of cement were found flaking off the debris, reinforcing suspicions of irregularities in the use of cement and iron. Villagers alleged that the contractor compromised on material quality to reduce costs and misappropriate funds.

Jay Somabhai Chaudhary, Deputy Engineer of the Surat Water Supply Department, confirmed that the project had been awarded to the “Jayanti Swaroop” agency at a cost of Rs 21 crore. He stated that the tank was still undergoing trial runs when the collapse took place and assured that a detailed technical investigation would be carried out.

Residents are now demanding inquiry along with criminal action against corrupt officials and contractors responsible behind the misuse of public funds. They also asked for only high-quality materials be used so that villages receive safe and reliable drinking water.