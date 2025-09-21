Rs 26,00,000 For Playing With Pandas In China, Anyone Can Apply; Netizens Say, ‘Far Better Than Underpaid Corporate Job’

A social media post about a unique job opportunity in China is going viral, with users calling it one of the best jobs in the world. The post talks about caretakers at the China Giant Panda Protection and Research Center in Sichuan, who are paid around $32,000 (approx Rs 26.6 lakh) per year to spend their days hugging, feeding, and playing with giant pandas.

The role is often described as “babysitting,” but instead of looking after children, caretakers get to spend time with one of the world’s most loved and endangered animals. Their work includes more than just cuddling pandas. Caretakers are responsible for monitoring the animals’ health, observing their behavior, and documenting their daily activities to support conservation efforts.

The job has many beneficial perks. Meals, housing, and even the use of an SUV are provided to caretakers. However, experts point out that the role is not all fun and games. It requires patience, dedication, and a strong commitment to conservation. Applicants must be at least 22 years old and should have basic knowledge about pandas. Skills in writing and photography are also considered important, as caretakers are expected to document their experiences.

Social Media Reactions

The opportunity has drawn huge interest online. With fewer than 1,900 giant pandas left in the wild, many people are seeing this work as more than just a job, they are claiming this as a chance to contribute to the survival of a rare species.

Few social media users reacted enthusiastically to the post. One user commented, “Where to apply? It’s my dream job.”

Another wrote, “Far better than doing this under-paid job in the corporate sector.”

A third user wrote, “Will they consider if the candidate is from another country? I want that job.”

The viral post continues to spread online, grabbing the interest of netizens. For many users, the chance to earn a good salary while also protecting one of the planet’s most iconic animals sounds like the perfect career.