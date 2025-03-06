The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government shared an inspiring story of a boatman who earned Rs 30 crore during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj. Pintu Mahara garnered the limelight after his story was shared by the UP CM himself. Sharing the story of the boatman, the state government called his decision to expand his fleet just before the mega-religious gathering a "bold decision" that changed his life.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the 45-day Maha Kumbh brought forth many success stories, but one that stood out was that of Pintu Mahara, the boatman from the Arail area of Prayagraj.

"Pintu Mahara, a boatman from the Arail area of Prayagraj, earned Rs 30 crores in 45 days. Pintu's life took a dramatic turn with one bold decision. Anticipating a massive influx of devotees, he expanded his fleet from 60 to 130 boats ahead of the Maha Kumbh," the statement read.

"This strategic move proved highly rewarding, ensuring substantial earnings and securing his family's future for generations," the statement said. The press statement did not give other details, including the cost incurred on purchasing the boat and the daily cost of running one boat.

The statement came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the state assembly about the earnings of the family while countering the opposition's criticism of the Maha Kumbh.

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's allegation that the boatmen of Prayagraj were "exploited," the chief minister told the House, "I am telling the success story of a boatman's family. They have 130 boats. In 45 days (of Maha Kumbh), they made a profit of Rs 30 crore... This means each boat has earned Rs 23 lakh. On a daily basis, they earned Rs 50,000-52,000 from each boat." The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on January 13 and ended on February 26. The state government has claimed that over 65 crore devotees visited Maha Kumbh.