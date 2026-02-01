Rs 360 crore health infrastructure projects to be inaugurated by CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Highlighting the state government’s continued focus on improving healthcare services, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate health department buildings worth Rs 360 crore across the state on February 6, further strengthening the public healthcare system.

In a statement, the Health Minister said the upcoming inaugurations include district headquarters hospitals, primary health centres (PHCs), research centres and a microbiological research centre at Guindy.

He said these facilities are expected to greatly improve the reach of government healthcare services and raise the overall quality of care.

Subramanian also said that Tamil Nadu achieved a national first in preventive healthcare by administering the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to a 14-year-old girl.

“This reflects the state government’s commitment to women’s health and cancer prevention through early intervention,” he said.

Nalam Kaakkum Stalin Scheme and Healthcare Outreach

Detailing the progress of the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin scheme, the minister said that out of 1,256 medical camps planned across the state, 1,076 camps have already been conducted.

“The remaining camps will be completed before the end of February. So far, 14.16 lakh people have benefited under the scheme,” he added.

Strengthening Medical Infrastructure and Cancer Care

The Health Minister said the state’s medical infrastructure had become much stronger since the DMK government came to power.

“At present, 17 districts have headquarters government hospitals. In addition, Rs 1,078 crore has been allocated for establishing and upgrading headquarters government hospitals in 19 more districts,” he said.

Referring to Tiruchirappalli, Subramanian said a new building for the Tiruchy Government Hospital, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 135 crore, has been completed.

“The facility will be opened for public use within the next three weeks,” he said.

He also announced that cancer screening centres will be set up in Tiruchirappalli, similar to those already running in Chennai, Madurai and Thanjavur, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve public healthcare.

The minister said these centres will help in finding cancer at an early stage and providing treatment on time, which will help reduce deaths caused by the disease.

Reiterating the government’s focus, Subramanian said the state will continue to give importance to accessible, affordable and good-quality healthcare for all sections of society with special focus on preventive care and strengthening public health services.

(From the inputs of IANS)