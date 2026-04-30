Rs 39,000 crore ‘Ghatak’ drone project: Not Rafale or BrahMos, yet built for long-range strike inside enemy territory

New Delhi: India is pushing ahead with a major change in how future air combat will be carried out, where missions will not depend only on fighter jets or cruise missiles but also on unmanned stealth aircraft built for long-range strikes. Leading this drive is the Ghatak stealth UCAV programme, which is valued at around Rs 39,000 crore. It is now being restructured under the Remote Piloted Strike Aircraft (RPSA) initiative.

The project is no longer being seen as just a technology demonstrator. It is being developed as a full-scale military platform that can operate in real combat situations. The move comes at a time when India is also investing heavily in next-generation air power systems, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

India’s air power has long been associated with platforms such as the Rafale fighter jet, the BrahMos cruise missile and the Agni series of ballistic missiles. These systems have shown their operational value in past missions, where precision strikes and penetration of enemy air defence networks were observed by military observers. Building on these lessons, India is now expanding its attention toward stealth and unmanned technologies that can operate in highly defended airspace.

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From testbed to combat platform

The Ghatak programme is based on earlier work done through the Stealth Wing Flying Testbed (SWIFT) demonstrator. That platform helped validate important technologies such as flying-wing stealth design, autonomous flight control systems and internal weapon bays. These features allow the aircraft to reduce radar visibility while carrying out missions deep inside enemy territory.

Under the new RPSA phase, attention has moved toward scaling these technologies into a deployable system. Improvements are being made in survivability, operational range and integration with other combat platforms so that the UCAV can work along with both manned and unmanned systems.

The Defence Ministry’s procurement body has also recommended approval for the acquisition of 60 Ghatak UCAVs developed by the DRDO. The proposal is awaiting final clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council.

Built for deep strike missions

Ghatak has been built as a stealth and tailless flying-wing platform with low radar signature and internal weapons carriage. It is meant for deep strike roles without a pilot on board. The system is built to take on high-risk missions such as disabling enemy air defence systems, hitting strategic targets and supporting electronic warfare operations.

It is also designed to work with manned fighter aircraft or operate on its own, depending on what the mission needs. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended its support to the programme, while Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has said that unmanned systems will play a major role in the Vision 2047 roadmap, though they will not fully replace fighter jets in the near term.

Testing milestones and indigenous design

A major milestone came in December 2023 when the DRDO successfully tested an autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The aircraft completed automatic landing without pilot or ground radar intervention and demonstrated full autonomous flight capability.

Earlier tests began in 2022, and the prototype has been built using carbon composite materials with advanced onboard sensors for health monitoring. Adding to its operational flexibility, it is capable of taking off and landing based on programmed instructions.

Force multiplier in future warfare

The programme is also being developed under a development-cum-production partner model, allowing private sector companies to participate in areas such as avionics, artificial intelligence and advanced materials. This approach is expected to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and reduce dependence on external suppliers.

In military terms, Ghatak is being seen as a force multiplier. It is intended for high-risk missions such as suppression of enemy air defences, precision strikes and electronic warfare operations. Its autonomous capability reduces risk to pilots while allowing more aggressive mission planning.

The system is also being built under a manned-unmanned teaming concept, where platforms such as the Su-30MKI and future AMCA jets can control multiple UCAVs. These drones can act as strike units, decoys or sensor platforms, making enemy targeting more complex and improving mission flexibility.

With artificial intelligence and sensor fusion being integrated into the system, the Ghatak is expected to process threats in real time, select routes and prioritise targets during missions.

The programme is a major step in India’s move toward autonomous combat systems, with unmanned aerial warfare playing an important role in its future defence strategy.