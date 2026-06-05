Rs 4 cr worth properties attached by Srinagar Police under NDPS Act in major crackdown on drug traffickers

Srinagar Police has attached movable and immovable properties worth over ₹4 crore under the NDPS Act, delivering another major blow to drug trafficking networks in the district.

This marks the second significant action by Srinagar Police against the narco-terror infrastructure within the last 24 hours. Following the demolition of a three-storey house worth approximately ₹2 crore in the Renawari area, police have now attached assets worth more than ₹4 crore, including two residential houses and two vehicles.

As part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, the Srinagar Police Chief stated that immovable and movable properties belonging to individuals involved in narcotics trafficking had been attached in two separate operations conducted by Police Stations Lal Bazar and Khanayar under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

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Providing details of the action, he said that a double-storey residential house constructed on nine marlas of land belonging to Aadil Ahmad Dhobi, son of Sunawallah Dhobi and resident of Sikh Bagh, Lal Bazar, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 05/2026 registered under Sections 8/22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

A Swift Dzire vehicle (JK01U-0980) linked to the accused was also attached during the proceedings.

In another case, a Santro vehicle bearing registration number DL4CAP-6047, belonging to Arshid Ahmad Sheikh, son of Wali Mohammad Sheikh and resident of Haka Bazar, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 50/2025 registered under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act. Both attachments were carried out by Police Station Lal Bazar.

In a separate operation conducted by Police Station Khanayar, police attached a double-storey residential house along with 12 marlas of land valued at approximately ₹2 crore. The property belongs to Owais Hussain Mir, son of Sajad Hussain Mir and resident of Tangbagh, Khanayar.

The accused is involved in FIR No. 12/2024 registered under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Khanayar. During the investigation, the property was identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through proceeds of drug trafficking. Following completion of all requisite legal formalities, it was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

The Police Chief said that the cumulative value of the attached properties and vehicles exceeds ₹4 crore, marking another significant step towards dismantling the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks operating in Srinagar district.

Police further stated that such actions are aimed at ensuring that crime does not pay and that individuals involved in narcotics trafficking are deprived of the proceeds generated through illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha continued the Nasha-Mukt J&K Campaign by reaching Ganderbal, where he joined people from various walks of life in a padyatra and addressed a large gathering.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said, "In the past 55 days, 1,036 FIRs have been registered, 1,128 drug smugglers have been arrested, more than 100 properties of smugglers have been attached, nearly 700 driving licences have been cancelled, and recommendations have been made to cancel the passports of 130 drug smugglers."