Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Rs 4,000 crore BJP MLA begged on Mumbai streets for 4 hours, got Rs 84 – here’s what he learned

Rs 4,000 crore BJP MLA begged on Mumbai streets for 4 hours, got Rs 84 – here’s what he learned

He said some people ignored or scolded him, while others helped without knowing his identity. He said the experience taught him that compassion without any expectation is a form of lasting wealth.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Rs 4,000 crore BJP MLA begged on Mumbai streets for 4 hours, got Rs 84 – here’s what he learned

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Never share THESE 5 things with ChatGPT: Here's what to do if you already did
2
3
4
5