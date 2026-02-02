Rs 4,769 crore allocated in Railway budget for Uttarakhand: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway budget for Uttarakhand: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that a total allocation of Rs 4,769 crore has been made for railway projects in Uttarakhand under the Railway Budget 2026–27.

Vaishnaw addressed the media from Uttarakhand and other states through a virtual press conference held at the PIB office in Dehradun, where he shared key details of the railway budget.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for approving a record capital expenditure of ₹2.93 lakh crore for Indian Railways this year, noting that Uttarakhand would significantly benefit from the increased allocation.

Highlighting the contrast with previous years, Vaishnaw said that between 2009 and 2014, Uttarakhand received only ₹187 crore for railway development, while the current allocation is more than 26 times higher.

He further informed that railway projects worth ₹39,491 crore are currently underway in the state. These investments include track construction, station redevelopment, and security enhancements.

As part of station modernisation, 11 railway stations in Uttarakhand have been selected for complete redevelopment under the Amrit Station Scheme, with a total investment of ₹147 crore. To improve connectivity, the state currently has three Vande Bharat Express services and one Amrit Bharat Express service in operation.

According to the Union Minister, Uttarakhand’s railway network has seen rapid growth in recent years, achieving 100% electrification. Around 76 km of new track has been constructed since 2014, while 334 km of railway lines have been electrified. Additionally, 106 flyovers and underpasses have been built during this period. To strengthen railway safety, a total of 54 armours have been sanctioned so far.

Vaishnaw also provided an update on the Rishikesh–Karnprayag rail project, stating that the project is progressing rapidly and is now moving towards the inauguration phase.