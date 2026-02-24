Advertisement
NewsIndiaRs 500 and Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money from husband, find years later | WATCH
Rs 500 and Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money from husband, find years later | WATCH

In the video, the woman's daughter could be heard as she recorded the moment her mother was crying innocently. According to the viral clip, the woman had quietly set aside small amounts of cash and kept them hidden away.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 10:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rs 500 and Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money from husband, find years later | WATCHScreenshot from viral video (Photo Credit: X)

A woman’s long-forgotten savings stash, tucked away years ago without her husband’s knowledge, resurfaced, and the video of her innocent reaction went viral on social media. 

In the video, the woman's daughter could be heard as she recorded the moment her mother was crying innocently. According to the clip, the woman discovered bundles of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes she had secretly hidden at home, only to realise they had since gone out of circulation after India’s 2016 demonetisation drive.

According to the video, the woman had quietly set aside small amounts of cash and kept them hidden away. She may have intended to use the hidden money to serve as a personal emergency savings fund. 

However, she later forgot about the stash entirely, until recently. The footage captures her reaction as she found stacks of the old currency notes. 

In the clip, the daughter could be heard laughing in the background as she realises that the currency, once considered significant savings, no longer holds legal tender value. 

Watch the viral video here: 

Social media users have responded with a mix of amusement and empathy.

The Indian government withdrew Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from circulation in November 2016 as part of a nationwide demonetisation exercise. The aim was to curb black money, counterfeit currency, and illicit transactions. 

Incidents of people rediscovering old notes years later occasionally surface online, often highlighting the unintended personal consequences of the policy.

