Rs 50K reward accused Asad shot dead in Ghaziabad Police encounter following local outrage

Ghaziabad teen murder case: In a major breakthrough, the main accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan in Ghaziabad's Khoda area was shot dead in a late-night police encounter in Ghaziabad. Asad, a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was shot during a joint operation conducted by the Khoda and Indirapuram police teams after opening fire on a routine checkpoint.

Asad sustained injuries during retaliatory firing by the police. After this, the accused was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

Meanwhile, during the exchange of fire, a police officer also sustained a gunshot wound and is currently undergoing treatment.

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Speaking about the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City/Trans-Hindon) Dhaval Jaiswal stated that Asad and his accomplices had attacked Surya Pratap Chauhan with a knife in the Khoda area on May 28. Later, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

He said, "On May 28, Asad and his accomplices had attacked Surya Pratap Chauhan with a knife in the Khoda area. Critically injured Surya was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment."

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After the incident, tension and outrage prevailed across the entire region. Locals and various Hindu organisations reportedly staged protests demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

"Five individuals were named as accused in this case. Immediately after the incident, the police arrested three of the accused, while the main accused, Asad, remained at large. Several police teams were constituted to apprehend him, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for his capture," DCP Jaiswal said.

The top cop further informed that the police received intelligence that Asad was preparing to flee the area after collecting money from some of his associates.

"Acting on this information, the police set up barricades at multiple locations and launched an intensive checking drive. During this operation, Asad was spotted approaching on a motorcycle along with an accomplice," DCP Jaiswal said.

"When the police attempted to intercept him, he opened fire on the police team. The police returned fire, during which Asad sustained critical gunshot injuries. The injured Asad was transported to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead," he added.

Meanwhile, Asad's accomplice fled from the scene; however, an operation has been launched to apprehend the absconding accused.

(with IANS inputs)

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