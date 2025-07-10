Rs 52,67,99,999: Cost Of One Liquor Shop In Faridabad; License Valid For 21 Months

Record Liquor Shop Auction Price: In a record-setting liquor shop auction, a wine shop located at the busy Badarpur border in Faridabad was sold for a staggering Rs 52.68 crore — the highest bid so far this year. The auction, held on July 7, saw strong participation, with a total of 10 liquor shop licenses awarded that day. So far, 96 out of 115 liquor zones in Faridabad have been auctioned, and just 19 zones remain. The reserve price for the remaining zones stands at Rs 241.46 crore. On July 7, the reserve price for the auction round was Rs 194.80 crore, but the government actually earned Rs 197.02 crore, exceeding expectations.

This isn’t the first high-value auction this year. In June, a liquor shop near the MVN police post in Sector 17 was auctioned for Rs 25.22 crore — a 12.18% increase compared to last year’s price. So far, the excise department has earned around Rs 1,100 crore in revenue from English liquor shop auctions in Faridabad alone.

Each license remains valid for 21 months. Although initial interest was strong, with 64 zones auctioned in the first round, enthusiasm dipped in later phases. To revive interest, the excise department held meetings with liquor contractors and even reduced reserve prices by 1–2%. The move worked — the latest rounds saw renewed enthusiasm, including one new firm that secured four zones in a single day.

Interestingly, the Badarpur border outlet has always been a hot property. Back in 2015–16, it fetched a high bid of Rs 20.17 crore — and nine years later, it remains the most expensive liquor shop due to its prime location and heavy footfall at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Looking ahead, the excise department has set ambitious targets for liquor sales this year. They aim to sell:

* 2.82 crore proof liters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL)

* 3.48 lakh cases of imported liquor

* 1.74 crore proof liters of country liquor

The department expects to generate a total revenue of Rs 1,777 crore from liquor sales in the current financial year. With just a few zones left and growing interest from bidders, officials are optimistic that Faridabad will continue to be a high-revenue district for the state’s liquor business.