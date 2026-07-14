/Rs 530 crore scandal and toxic metals: Inside the Vaishno Devi ‘fake silver’ case

After the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple donation embezzlement case, several high-profile temple throughout the country are under scanner. Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) board and now Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's 'fake silver' case has gained new momentum.
A Jammu court has asked an inquiry officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch to appear personally before it with records pertaining to the alleged offerings of "fake silver" worth around Rs 530 crore at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in the Trikuta Hills near Katra.
In a step towards accountability Chief Judicial Magistrate Munish Kumar Manhas has summoned the Crime Branch's Inquiry Officer to the Jammu court on July 29, 2026. Crucially, the court has mandated that the officer must not only appear in person but also bring the entire physical record of the matter, ensuring the case file is open to judicial scrutiny.
Shri Mata Visishno Devi Shirne board's 'fake Silver' allegations came to light after an application filed by Advocate Deepak Sharma, who had earlier submitted a detailed complaint before the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Jammu, seeking registration of an FIR and a comprehensive investigation into the alleged adulteration, substitution and possible misappropriation of silver offerings made by devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine.
Reportedly, the Shrine board sent approximately 20 tonnes of accumulated silver offerings, stated to be worth around Rs. 550 crore, for testing, melting and processing in a government mint facility.
However, only approximately five to six per cent of the material was reportedly found to be actual silver, while the remaining material was allegedly found to be 'fake' and consisted of cadmium, iron and other inferior metals.
#WATCH | Jammu: Advocate Deepak Sharma says, "A few days ago, there were media reports stating that the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had sent approximately 20 tonnes of silver offered by various devotees to a government mint for melting and processing. It was revealed that out… pic.twitter.com/5wPSqsj6WF— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026
Advocate Deepak Sharma sought an investigation into whether devotees had been sold fake or adulterated silver articles by vendors and jewellers, or whether genuine silver offerings had been substituted, diluted, pilfered or misappropriated at any stage after their receipt, including during inventory, weighing, storage, transportation, assaying or melting.
Seeking clarity in the matter, Sharma asked for investigation into the source, manufacture, procurement and supply chain of the alleged cadmium-laden material, as well as fixation of responsibility upon all persons, officials, custodians, vendors, suppliers, handlers or transporters found involved.
Advocate Sharma had earlier lodged a detailed complaint with the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Jammu, demanding the registration of an FIR and a thorough investigation into the alleged adulteration, substitution, and possible misappropriation of silver offerings made by devotees at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine.
In the complaint submitted on May 9, 2026, Sharma alleged the commission of serious cognizable offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property, manipulation of records, and the possible procurement or use of cadmium-laden material.
When the Crime Branch failed to take any visible effective action, the advocate approached the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, seeking a status/action-taken report and appropriate directions for the registration of an FIR and proper investigation.
In response to the court’s order, the Crime Branch submitted a status report stating that the complaint was first forwarded to Crime Headquarters, Srinagar, for approval.
After receiving approval, it was then sent to the Zonal Police Headquarters, Jammu, for “appropriate action.”
Advocate Deepak Sharma filed detailed objections to the status report, arguing that simply forwarding the complaint administratively did not constitute lawful action on information revealing cognizable offences.
He emphasised that the Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Jammu, is itself a notified police station under the relevant Home Department notification, with its Superintendent of Police functioning as the Station House Officer (SHO).
Sharma contended that the Crime Branch was legally bound to handle the complaint in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and could not evade its statutory responsibility by merely passing the complaint to another police authority.
His objections further highlighted that the status report failed to mention any steps taken for the preservation of vital evidence, such as inventory registers, stock records, CCTV footage, dispatch and transportation documents, assay reports, Mint correspondence, electronic records, and all documents relating to the receipt, storage, transportation, testing, and melting of the silver offerings.
After hearing the arguments, the Court directed the Crime Branch Inquiry Officer handling the matter to appear personally before the court along with the relevant records on July 29, 2026.
(with ANI inputs)
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