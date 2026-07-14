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Rs 530 crore scandal and toxic metals: Inside the Vaishno Devi ‘fake silver’ case

In a complaint submitted on May 9, Advocate Sharma alleged the commission of serious cognizable offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property, manipulation of records, and the possible procurement or use of cadmium-laden material.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Rs 530 crore scandal and toxic metals: Inside the Vaishno Devi ‘fake silver’ case
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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