/Rs 60 LPA Bengaluru job vs Rs 82 LPA Tokyo offer: Techie asks Reddit if he should move

“A stint in Japan will increase OP’s chances to maybe get a job from one of the dollar/Euro companies. Also, isn’t most of the argument for moving out of India about the Quality of Life? Yes, parts of Japan are congested. Yes, Japan has a tough work culture. Yes, one may face a language issue in Japan. But isn’t it objectively a better society than ours, when it comes to the very basics like civic sense, cleaner atmosphere, functioning bureaucracy, etc.," the user wrote.