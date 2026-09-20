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  • /Rs 60 LPA Bengaluru job vs Rs 82 LPA Tokyo offer: Techie asks Reddit if he should move

Rs 60 LPA Bengaluru job vs Rs 82 LPA Tokyo offer: Techie asks Reddit if he should move

His nine years of experience, his wife’s career in India and the cost of living in Japan have all become part of the decision.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Rs 60 LPA Bengaluru job vs Rs 82 LPA Tokyo offer: Techie asks Reddit if he should move
Image Credit: Representational image. (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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