'Rs 7 lakh in cash, wanted car too': Lucknow influencer found dead at in-law's house, family alleges dowry harassment

Mansi, a social media influencer and a resident of Kanpur, was reportedly found dead at her in-laws' house in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the woman's family has alleged dowry harassment, claiming that her husband, Sagar Rajput, and his family killed her and staged a suicide.

Mansi and Sagar got married in 2024, and both commanded a significant social media following.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), both Mansi and her husband were active on social media platforms, with Rajput reportedly having a substantial online following.

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Family members of the deceased alleged that a significant Rs 7 lakh cash, along with household items and gifts, was provided during the marriage, according to an NDTV report. However, they claim that the woman's in-laws continued to demand additional dowry, including the demand for a car.

According to the complaint, cited by IANS, Mansi was allegedly subjected to repeated taunts and humiliation over the dowry issue soon after her marriage.

Her family further claimed that she faced both emotional and physical harassment when the demands were not fulfilled.

Police takes action

Based on a written complaint submitted by the victim’s family, police have registered a dowry death case against six members of her husband’s family.

Those named in the FIR include husband Sagar Rajput, father-in-law Rajesh, brother-in-law Anu, sisters-in-law Barkha and Chandni, and a paternal aunt-in-law identified as Asha.

Meanwhile, the family stated that Mansi had informed them on multiple occasions about the difficulties she was facing. In response, relatives reportedly travelled to Lucknow several times in an effort to resolve the dispute and restore peace between the two families.

Police officials said that Rajput is currently being questioned, while further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: Giribala Singh, Samarth sent to five-day CBI custody

Twisha Sharma death case

In a separate case, actor-model Twisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Katara Hills, Bhopal. Later, her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, leading to demands for a detailed investigation.

Following this, a district court in Bhopal on Friday sent Twisha's mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, and her son Samarth Singh to five-day CBI custody in connection with the alleged dowry death case.

Dowry-related deaths in India

According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded 5,737 dowry deaths in 2024, averaging nearly 16 such deaths every day.

(with agencies' inputs)

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