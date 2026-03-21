Rs 772 crore drug empire seized, 1,556 smugglers stripped of illegal assets in Punjab crackdown: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday presented a focused report card on law and order under the AAP Government as part of the ongoing series ‘Shandaar Chaar Saal Bhagwant Mann De Naal’, aimed at placing a clear, sector-wise account of four years of governance before the people. He asserted that Punjab’s improving law and order is now visible on the ground, driven by a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and a sustained crackdown on organized crime, alongside police reforms and rising investor confidence.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab Government’s campaign ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ has led to decisive action, with over 95,000 smugglers arrested, Rs. 772 crore worth of illegal assets seized, and more than 1,100 gangs dismantled, while measures like the anti-drone system have checked cross-border smuggling. He added that record police recruitment, modernisation, and initiatives like the Sadak Surakhya Force underline the strengthening of law enforcement in Punjab. Taking on the Akali leadership, he said those who patronised gangsters and allowed criminal networks to flourish are now attempting to rewrite history, but cannot escape accountability.

Addressing a press conference, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Punjab Government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drugs, and no leniency has been or will be shown against violators of the law. Exemplary punishment will be ensured,” said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, adding, “From March 2022 till now, 95,881 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested and 71,228 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act.”

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Detailing the crackdown, the Chief Minister stated, “6,109 major/commercial consignments of drugs have been seized, along with the arrest of 10,085 major traffickers. Special focus has been placed on drug hotspots, leading to recovery of 5,625 kg heroin, 3,461 kg opium, 1,628 quintals poppy husk, and 4.96 crore injections, tablets, capsules, and syrups.” He further added, “₹54.47 crore drug money has been recovered and 3,440 proclaimed offenders in NDPS cases have been arrested. Properties worth ₹772 crore have been seized from 1,556 smugglers.”

Highlighting action against organized crime, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “After the formation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), 2,858 gangsters and criminals have been arrested, 35 neutralized, and 1,105 gangs busted. 2,267 weapons and 655 vehicles used in crimes have been recovered.” He added, “Since April 6, 2022, AGTF has solved 38 sensational cases, including major murder cases, extortion rackets, bank robberies, gang arrests, and terror-linked conspiracies across Punjab and nearby regions up to March 2026.”

Emphasising border security, he noted, “Punjab has around 560 kilometre border with Pakistan, and to check the supply of drugs and weapons, the state government has installed an anti-drone system. Punjab is the first state to have this system.” He added, “We had asked the Centre for funds, but no assistance was given. The state government used its own resources, and the system is producing results. So far, 806 drones have been recovered, 1,472 drone movements detected, and 341 illegal weapons recovered via drones.”

On police reforms, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Unlike earlier governments that carried out recruitment in the last or poll year, our government has ensured regular recruitment. In the last four years, 12,197 recruitments have been made, including 1,062 Sub-Inspectors, 450 Head Constables, and 10,285 Constables.” He added, “Recruitment for 1,746 constables (2025) is under process, and advertisement has been issued for 3,298 constables (2026), with applications invited from March 10, 2026.”

He further stated, “To modernise the Police force, 2,904 vehicles have been purchased at a cost of Rs. 327.69 crore, including 2,258 four-wheelers and 646 two-wheelers. The Sadak Surakhya Force, launched in January 2024, is India’s first dedicated force of its kind, covering more than 5,500 km of highways and reducing fatalities by 48 per cent.” He added, “From February 2024 to January 2026, it has helped 47,386 victims in 43,983 accidents, provided on-the-spot aid to 19,973 people, and shifted 27,413 injured to hospitals.”

Highlighting technological upgrades, he said, “Safe City projects have been implemented in SAS Nagar and Jalandhar and will soon be launched in Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Patiala.” He added, “Punjab Police is a national police force fighting to safeguard the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country.”

On action against fugitives, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The state government is leaving no stone unturned to extradite gangsters operating from abroad. Whenever inputs are received, they are flagged for issuing Red Corner Notices.”

Reinforcing confidence in Punjab’s law and order, he stated, “Punjab is one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country. Investment is the best parameter to judge law and order, and the fact that a major steel plant has started operations with an investment of Rs. 3,200 crore reflects this reality.” He added, “Several leading global companies are making a beeline to invest in Punjab, and many have already started operations. The state is hosting major events and will host the Asia Cup Hockey in October.”

Taking aim at previous regimes, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Those who patronised and promoted drug culture in Punjab are now claiming to eliminate it. Everyone knows who gave tickets to gangsters and appointed them as Halqa in-charges. These leaders are responsible for the rise of gangster culture and are still extending legal and other support to such elements.”

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.