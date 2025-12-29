Rs 79,000 Crore Boost For Armed Forces; Acquisition Of Loiter Munition, Pinaka, Astra Mk-II Missiles, SPICE Bomb Approved

In a major boost for the armed forces, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday approved defence procurement proposals worth approximately Rs 79,000 crore. During the meeting held on December 29, the DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for multiple acquisitions across the Army, Navy and Air Force, covering advanced weapon systems, surveillance platforms and support equipment.

For the Indian Army, approvals were accorded for the procurement of Loiter Munition Systems for artillery regiments, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System, and the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS) Mk-II. These systems are expected to enhance precision strike capability, improve detection and tracking of low-flying unmanned aerial threats, extend the range and accuracy of the Pinaka rocket system, and strengthen protection of critical assets in both tactical battle areas and hinterland locations.

"Loiter Munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas Low Level Light Weight Radars will detect and track small size, low flying Unmanned Aerial Systems. Long Range Guided Rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka MRLS for effective engagement of high value targets. Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Indian Army in Tactical Battle Area and Hinterland," said the Ministry in a statement.

The Indian Navy received AoN for the procurement of Bollard Pull (BP) Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radio (HF SDR) Manpack systems, and the leasing of High Altitude Long Range (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS). The BP tugs will support naval ships and submarines during berthing and maneuvering in restricted waters, while the HF SDR systems will enhance secure long-range communications during operations. The HALE RPAS platforms will provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strengthening maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region.

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC approved proposals for the acquisition of Automatic Take-Off and Landing Recording Systems, Astra Mk-II air-to-air missiles, Full Mission Simulators for the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and SPICE-1000 long-range guidance kits. India had used the SPICE bomb during Balakote strike. These procurements are expected to improve aviation safety through advanced recording systems, enhance aerial combat capability with extended-range missiles, provide cost-effective and safe pilot training, and significantly boost precision strike capability.

The approvals underline the government’s continued focus on modernising the armed forces and strengthening India’s defence preparedness through the induction of advanced and indigenous systems.