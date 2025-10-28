Rs 8,000 Crore And Six Giant Tankers: How Israel Is Powering India’s Next Air War Leap

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has waited a long time for new mid-air refuelling aircraft, and the process has now reached a decisive point. Defence sources reveal that a government-owned aviation firm from Israel is moving into the position of the preferred supplier for six aerial tankers under an acquisition valued at around Rs 8,000 crore.

The sources indicate that the Israel Aircraft Industries has presented a proposal that consists of six Boeing 767 commercial aircraft drawn from existing stocks, followed by full conversions that turn each airframe into a modern flight refuelling platform and these aircraft then join the Indian Air Force fleet after delivery.

The company has remained committed to meeting the offset obligations that bring around 30 per cent of the content into the “Made in India” domain. This commitment places the proposal at the front of the evaluation.

Industry officials point out that the wider contest included offers from Russian manufacturers and European aviation companies during the earlier stages of the competition. The Indian requirement laid down the need for Indigenous components between 3 and 30 per cent on second-hand platforms. Only the Israeli bid aligned with every part of the criteria.

The current capability of the Indian Air Force consists of six Russian-origin Il-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft that operate from Agra. These assets support a range of missions and aid the operations of fighters belonging to both the Air Force and the Navy. The service has made repeated attempts across nearly 15 years to double this capability by acquiring six more refuelling aircraft. Internal delays and external hurdles have prevented a contract from materialising during that time.

Commanders and planners see a growing need for a larger tanker fleet because the service has brought in multiple new fighter platforms with extended range requirements, and the existing refuelling pool cannot fully support expanding operational commitments.

The service even turned to the wet leasing of one tanker aircraft recently to bridge immediate needs, though long-term plans require a dedicated and sizable refuelling fleet that sustains deep-range missions.

Air Headquarters now views the ongoing process as a significant step forward that brings the long-pending project closer to completion. The Air Force continues with confidence that a contract can finally move to signature once approvals move through the last stage of the procedure.