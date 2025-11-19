Rs 80000000000 Worth Of Assets, Luxury Properties And More: Meet Satish Sanpal Who Built His Empire With Just Rs 80000

After an early business venture in Jabalpur failed despite an investment of Rs 80,000, Satish Sanpal did not give up. He later went on to establish multiple businesses in the UAE. He currently resides in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Satish left school after Class 8. He began working at 15, using Rs 50,000 provided by his mother to open a small grocery shop. The business shut down within two years, but it marked the start of his entry into entrepreneurship, reported India.com.

Sucess In Dubai

At the age of 20, he decided to move to Dubai. He had limited financial resources and no established plan but chose to explore opportunities abroad.

According to PTI, Satish initially worked by connecting clients to stock market brokers. This gave him experience in the local market, and he gradually entered other ventures. In 2018, he founded ANAX Holdings.

Reports estimate his current net worth at around Rs 8,000 crore. He owns several high-value assets, including luxury cars and multiple properties in Dubai, such as a residence in Burj Khalifa and a home in Dubai Hills. Satish Sanpal is reported to own several high-value properties in the UAE, including a residence in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and a multi-crore bungalow in Dubai Hills. In addition to these, he holds other luxury real estate assets across premium locations in the city. These properties, along with his other investments, form a significant part of his overall portfolio, reported India.com.

Controversy In India

Satish Sanpal's name cropped in cricket betting in India in 2022. According to Patrika News, Satish Sanpal—who is accused of operating cricket betting rackets from Dubai across the city and several other countries—had opened 32 bank accounts in various city banks under the names of multiple firms. Through these accounts, local bookies and bettors allegedly transferred their winnings and losses to Satish. SP Siddharth Bahuguna stated that all these bank accounts have now been frozen. A total of Rs 2,10,54,384 was found deposited in them, which Satish and his associates were unable to withdraw.

On May 18, Patrika published a report, detailing how these firm-linked accounts were allegedly used for betting transactions. Following the report, the police initiated action and collected information on all the accounts associated with these firms. However, the case is still in the initial stage with little headway so far.