Rs 9,000 for 6 notebooks? Viral video sparks outrage as school demands 'cash only' for stationery

Education is meant to build character, but a recent incident has left parents questioning whether schools are turning into full-fledged businesses. A parent was charged Rs 9,000 in cash for basic notebooks and stationery, with the school citing a “third party” that refuses digital payments. The viral video has sparked massive outrage online.

Sharing his ordeal in a video on Instagram, a user named Rohit Khandelwal, who goes by the username “mbawholifs,” said he had to shell out Rs 9,000 in cash for just six notebooks and some stickers, which he was required to purchase from the school with no alternative provided.

He said that although he was willing to accept the high cost of the books, his main concern was the insistence on cash payment. He questioned what kind of illegal activity the school might be involved in if it is refusing digital payments.

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He added that when he raised the issue, he was told that a third party had instructed the school to accept only cash payments.

He further questioned how he was wrong as a parent for insisting on paying via UPI instead of cash.

The video has not only triggered a strong reaction on social media, with users expressing outrage, but has also raised serious concerns about the commercialization of education and the lack of transparency in school transactions.

Is the school doing scam?

What the school is allegedly doing may be illegal, as fee regulation acts in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh prohibit schools from mandating the purchase of books and stationery from specific vendors.

Meanwhile, according to RBI guidelines, large cash transactions in institutional dealings are strongly discouraged in favor of digital modes for better tracking and compliance. A school refusing a UPI or card for a Rs 9,000 transaction is not just suspicious; it may be non-compliant.

Deep-rooted issue

This issue is deep-rooted and might be going unabated in many schools, as no school regulatory body proactively audits vendor tie-ups.

These schools can put exorbitant markups on stationery through exclusive vendor tie-ups, inflated MRP stickers, and cash-only demands to avoid GST paper trails. This parent's video is just one complaint.

The practice likely runs in hundreds of private schools across India as most parents pay up and stay silent, fearing school backlash against their child. The fact that this parent recorded and posted publicly is the exception.

What Parents Can Actually Do Right Now

File a complaint with the District Education Officer.

Approach the Consumer Forum.

Tag the school's CBSE/ICSE/state board affiliation body on social media.

If a school is openly running a cash-only stationery racket, what else is being collected off the books? Admission donations. Event fees. Uniform markups. This Rs 9,000 is not the ceiling; it is the visible tip.