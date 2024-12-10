Advertisement
NewsIndia
RAJYA SABHA

RS Adjourned Till 12 Noon As Ruling, Opposition MPs Create Ruckus

MPs from both sides raised slogans in support of the issues they wanted to raise, forcing Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 12:00 noon.

Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 11:43 AM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-noon session Tuesday without transacting any business as ruling and opposition MPs created ruckus over different issues.

No sooner were the obituary references and listed official papers laid on the table, Dhankhar mentioned that he has received five notices under rule 267 that seeks to set aside the listed agenda of the day to discuss the issue being raised.

The first notice was from Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The moment Dhankhar mentioned his name, Singh was up on his feet stating his notice was on the bomb threats 40 schools received in the national capital.

Ruling MPs were also up on their feet raising slogans but nothing could be heard in the din.

Dhankhar pleaded with members to allow him to at least mention the names of four other MPs who had given the other notices under rule 267 but neither side was relenting.

Since Monday, the ruling BJP MPs have been trying to raise the issue of alleged nexus between US hedge fund tycoon George Soros the and Congress posing a threat to national security.

Amid sloganeering, Dhankhar allowed Derek O'Brien (TMC) to raise a point of order.

But as Derek O'Brien got up to speak, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 12.00 Hrs.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

