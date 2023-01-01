topStoriesenglish
RSMSSB CET ADMIT CARD 2022

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022 OUT at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to download here

RSMSSB CET Admit card 2022 is now available for candidates on the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download hall ticket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022:  The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2022. As per reports, RSMSSB CET Admit card 2022 are now available for candidates on the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can now download the Rajasthan CET Admit cards 2022 from the official website by following the simple steps given below or through the direct link given below

Here's how to Download RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022

  1. Visit the website of RSMSSB - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. On the home page Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ tab
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth
  4. Your RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022 will appear on your screen
  5. Download RSMSSB CET Call Letter and save it for future reference

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022 Direct link 

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) or the RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for the Graduation Level is scheduled to be conducted on January 7 2023 and January January 2023 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two shifts - from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

 

