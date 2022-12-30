topStoriesenglish
RSMSSB CET ADMIT CARD 2022

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022 releasing TODAY at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

RSMSSB CET Admit card 2022 will be available for candidates on the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down to check details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022:  The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is expected to release the Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2022 today. As per reports, RSMSSB CET Admit card 2022 will be uploaded for candidates on the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit cards shall also be available on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the Rajasthan CET Admit cards 2022 from the official website following the simple steps given below, once it is available 

Here's how to Download RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022

  1. Visit the website of RSMSSB - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. On the home page Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ tab
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth
  4. Your RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2022 will appear on your screen
  5. Download RSMSSB CET Call Letter and save it for future reference

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) or the RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for the Graduation Level is scheduled to be conducted on January 7 2023 and January January 2023 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two shifts - from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

 

