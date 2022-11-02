topStoriesenglish
RSMSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link to download here

RSMSSB 2022: According to the schedule, this examination of Forest and Forest Guard will be held on November 6 and November 12, scroll down for more details.

RSMSSB Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Forester and Forest Guard. All applicants who wish to take part in this Rajasthan Selection Board examination may obtain their admit cards by visiting the RSMSSB's official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth in order to download the admit card. The Rajasthan Forest & Forest Guard examination will be held on November 6, 2022. his recruitment (RSMSSB Recruitment 2022) procedure will fill a total of 1128 positions. Out of this, 87 posts will be filled by Forest Guard, and 1041 posts will be filled by Forest Guard. Candidates must take both the preliminary and main examinations for this Rajasthan Staff Selection Board recruitment.

RSMSSB Forester and Forest Guard Admit Card: Here’s how to download

1. First of all candidates go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the Admit Card tab on the homepage.

3. Then click on the link which reads 'Direct Recruitment of Forester and Forest Guard 2020'

4. A new login page will open. Enter your application number and date of birth.

6. Submit the details and access the RSMSSB login.

7. With this, the admit card will appear on the screen.

8. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference. 

RSMSSB Admit Card 2022; direct link here

According to the schedule, this Forest and Forest Guard test will take place on November 6 and November 12. For both posts, the exam will be given in two shifts. The exam for the morning shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm. The evening shift exam, on the other hand, will go from 2.30 to 4.30.

 

