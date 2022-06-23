NewsIndia
RSMSSB LAB ASSISTANT ADMIT CARD 2022

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 OUT: Download Admit card for lab assistant at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022: RSMSSB has published the Admit Card for the post of Lab Assistant on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website mentioned below.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 04:29 PM IST
  • RSMSSB has published the Admit Card for the post of Lab Assistant on its official website
  • All candidates who are required to appear for the Lab Assistant written exam
  • RSMSSB will hold the written exam for the Lab Assistant position from June 28 to 30, 2022

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published the Admit Card for the post of Lab Assistant on its official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Admit Card download link for the written exam for the Lab Assistant position has been activated by the organisation. The written exam for the Lab Assistant position will be held by RSMSSB beginning on June 28, 2022.

All candidates who are required to appear for the Lab Assistant written exam can obtain the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card by visiting the RSMSSB official website. ALSO READ: RRB NTPC 2022: CBT 2 answer key, question papers RELEASED for pay levels 2, 3, and 5; check details

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022, direct link here

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to download Admit Card

  • Visit the rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in official website.
  • On the homepage, click on the notification link that says 'Lab Assistant 2022: Important Instructions Regarding Provisional E-Admit Card.'
  • In a new window, open the PDF of the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022.
  • Download it and save it for later use.

It should be noted that the RSMSSB will hold the written exam for the Lab Assistant position from June 28 to 30, 2022. The first phase of the exam for Paper I and Paper II for the position of Lab Assistant (Science) will be held on June 28, 2022. The Paper I and Paper II for the Second Phase for the position of Lab Assistant (Science) will be held on June 29, 2022. The written exam for the positions of Lab Assistant (Geography) and Lab Assistant (Home Science) will be held on June 30, 2022. Candidates who are required to appear in the written exam for the position of Lab Assistant can obtain the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 from the official website.

