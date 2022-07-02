NewsIndia
RSMSSB VDO MAINS ADMIT CARD 2022

RSMSSB VDO 2022 Mains Admit Card released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in - check direct link, details here

RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
  • RSMSSB VDO Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2022
  • RSMSSB VDO Mains exam will be held in a single shift from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m
  • All candidates who will appear for the exam must adhere to the COVID19 guidelines

RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022: RSMSSB released admit cards VDO Mains examination on Friday  (July 1, 2022). The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2022. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Candidates who have applied for the posts of Village Development Officer (VDO) and House Keeper can obtain their written exam admit cards from the RSMSSB's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download admit card

  • Visit the RSMSSB's official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the page, click the Admit Card button.
  • On the newly opened page, click the RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 link.
  • Enter your login information and click the submit button.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Examine and download the admit card.
  • Make a hard copy for future reference.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022: Direct LINK

All candidates who are scheduled to appear in the RSMSSB VDO Main 2022 exam must adhere to the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and federal governments, which include wearing face masks, using sanitizers, and maintaining social distance. Candidates can visit RSMSSB's official website for more information.

