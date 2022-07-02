RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022: RSMSSB released admit cards VDO Mains examination on Friday (July 1, 2022). The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2022. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Candidates who have applied for the posts of Village Development Officer (VDO) and House Keeper can obtain their written exam admit cards from the RSMSSB's official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the RSMSSB's official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the page, click the Admit Card button.

On the newly opened page, click the RSMSSB VDO Mains Admit Card 2022 link.

Enter your login information and click the submit button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Examine and download the admit card.

Make a hard copy for future reference.

All candidates who are scheduled to appear in the RSMSSB VDO Main 2022 exam must adhere to the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and federal governments, which include wearing face masks, using sanitizers, and maintaining social distance. Candidates can visit RSMSSB's official website for more information.