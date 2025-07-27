RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that the rise of Sanatan Dharma and the emergence of a Hindu nation are inevitable, echoing the words of Yogi Arvind.

Speaking at the ‘Gyan Sabha’, a national education conference organised by the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bhagwat said, "Yogi Arvind said that it is God's will for the Sanatan Dharma to rise and for the rise of Sanatan Dharma, the rise of the Hindu nation is inevitable. These are his words, and we see that today's world needs this vision. Therefore, we will have to first understand what Bharat is"

Bhagwat said that India’s identity must be preserved, asserting that if you lose your identity, no matter how good you are, the world will neither respect nor protect you.

"Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. 'India that is Bharat' is true. But Bharat is Bharat, and that is why, while writing and speaking, we should keep Bharat as Bharat... Bharat must remain Bharat. The identity of Bharat is respected because it is Bharat. If you lose your identity, whatever other meritorious qualities you may have, you will never be respected or secure in this world. That is the thumb rule,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat also called for India to move beyond the symbolism of being the “golden bird” and instead become a “lion”, asserting that the world recognises and respects power.

“The world understands power. Therefore, Bharat must become strong. It must also grow rich in economic terms,” Bhagwat said, stressing that strength and prosperity are essential for India to find its rightful place in the global order.

Touching on the theme of national identity, Bhagwat made a strong case for preserving the name ‘Bharat’ without translation. “Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. ‘India is Bharat’ — that’s true. But Bharat is Bharat. In every context — whether personal or public, while speaking or writing — we should say Bharat,” he emphasised.

The RSS chief also spoke at length about the purpose and values of education, stating that true education empowers an individual to live independently while inculcating a spirit of sacrifice and selflessness. “Education that teaches selfishness is not real education,” he declared.

He further said that education is not confined to schools alone but extends to the home and society. “The environment in which children grow up plays a crucial role. Society must reflect on what kind of atmosphere is needed to raise a confident and responsible generation,” Bhagwat said.

The conference was attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, along with several senior academicians and vice-chancellors from across India. President of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary Dr Atul Kothari, Coordinator A Vinod, Chairman of Cochin Shipyard Madhu Nair were also present.

The event focused on reshaping the country’s educational framework in alignment with Indian cultural values and preparing the youth to face future challenges with clarity and confidence.

(With IANS Inputs)