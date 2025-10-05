Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday used a powerful domestic metaphor to describe Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, comparing it to a room in India's house that has been illegally taken over by outsiders and must be reclaimed. Speaking at an event in Satna, the RSS leader emphasised his vision of an undivided India while addressing the historical partition and its continuing consequences.

"The entirety of India constitutes a single household, yet one chamber of our dwelling, where our belongings, furniture, and personal effects were kept, has been seized by strangers who now occupy it. That space must eventually be retrieved, which is why we must keep alive the memory of an undivided nation," the Sarsanghchalak stated, making an implicit but unmistakable reference to the territory under Pakistani control.

Bhagwat made these remarks during an address to members of the Sindhi community in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, many of whom migrated to India during the 1947 partition.

The RSS chief acknowledged their presence warmly, noting that they had not departed for Pakistan but rather relocated within the boundaries of what he termed undivided India. "Circumstances displaced us from that part of our homeland, but that home and this home remain inseparable—they are not different entities," he explained, underscoring the ideological continuity that defines the Sangh's territorial vision.

His comments echo similar sentiments expressed recently by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who on September 22 said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would naturally return to Indian sovereignty without requiring aggressive military action. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Morocco, Singh pointed to growing unrest and demands for freedom from Pakistani administration within PoK itself.

"The territory will come back to us on its own. Demands are already being raised there, you must have heard the sloganeering," the Defence Minister remarked, recalling that he had made similar predictions five years earlier while addressing Indian Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of India comes amid recent violent unrest in the region. Over the past three days, clashes between Pakistani forces and protesters have left at least 10 people dead and more than 100 injured in areas including Dhirkot, Muzaffarabad, Dadyal, and Chamyati. The protests, organised by groups like the Awami Action Committee and Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, are driven by demands for economic aid, political reforms, and independence from Pakistani control, reflecting rising tensions and dissatisfaction with Islamabad.

Videos and testimonies emerging from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have begun dismantling the narrative that Islamabad has propagated since 1947. These revelations have also exposed those who spent decades amplifying anti-India propaganda regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, despite having no genuine concern for the welfare of the Kashmiri people.

For more than three decades, separatist elements claimed that the Muslim-majority population in Jammu and Kashmir faced subjugation under Indian administration. Leaders with ties to Pakistan, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, and Abdul Gani Bhat, consistently criticized the Indian government while championing Pakistan's interests in the region.

Their agenda, concealed behind calls for "azadi" or freedom, included orchestrating the forced displacement of Hindu families from the Kashmir Valley, thereby paving the way for an Islamic Kashmir that could eventually merge with Pakistan. However, their strategy never achieved its intended outcome. Following the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has been comprehensively integrated into the Indian Union, dismantling the special constitutional provisions that separatists had exploited for decades.

Today, the very lies Pakistan perpetuated about Kashmir have begun to backfire on its establishment. The growing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir not only undermines their narrative but also highlights the hypocrisy of forces within India who aligned themselves with Islamabad's propaganda machine and continue to be influenced by Pakistani deception.

Notably, individuals and organisations that routinely accuse India of human rights violations in Kashmir have maintained conspicuous silence regarding Pakistan's systematic atrocities in the occupied territories. This selective outrage reveals the ideological bias underlying much of the international criticism directed at India's Kashmir policy, while genuine suffering under Pakistani control goes deliberately unacknowledged.

