/RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns against regime change conspiracies, calls for national unity

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur, warned against forces seeking to weaken India, divide society and influence the country's internal affairs. He called for national unity, responsible public protests and caution against external influences, while stressing the importance of social harmony, self-reliance and the responsible use of technology.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Bhagwat’s address, focusing on his concerns over alleged regime change efforts, the pattern of protests in India and developments in countries such as France, Albania, Spain and Bangladesh. The programme examined whether unrest in different parts of the world offered lessons for India and explored the role of external forces, digital platforms and political narratives in shaping public movements.
Bhagwat’s address, delivered at an event marking the RSS foundation day in Nagpur, covered several issues affecting the country. The organisation was founded on Vijayadashami in 1925. After performing the traditional Shastra Puja, the RSS chief spoke about protests, global powers, environmental concerns, technology and substance abuse among young people.
He said protests should aim to find solutions rather than create hatred and division in society. He also warned that some global powers wanted to suppress India and cautioned people against being provoked by their influence.
On technology, Bhagwat stressed that development should not come at the cost of nature, referring to floods in Nepal. He also called for rules governing OTT and social media platforms to help people access accurate information and emphasised the need for responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI). He described substance abuse as a serious challenge for the younger generation and called for campaigns against addiction.
However, the central theme of the address, as examined in the DNA programme, was the possibility of regime change and alleged attempts by external forces to influence India's political and social environment.
Bhagwat called for institutions and political parties to put aside differences and work together in the national interest. He warned against forces that harm the country, divide society or promote hostility towards Indian culture.
The programme examined a series of protests in India and other countries to understand the concerns raised in Bhagwat’s address. In April, a workers’ protest took place in Noida from April 9 to 18, with inflation and minimum wages for domestic workers among the issues raised. The agitation turned violent, leaving several people injured.
The programme also referred to protests in Spain over inflation and demonstrations in France, where demands related to schools and education reforms were among the initial issues before the unrest escalated.
In India, protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination took place at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar from June 6 to July 25. The agitation was associated with Gen Z and led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The programme highlighted clashes during a Parliament march on July 20, when security personnel were assaulted.
It also examined protests held between October 2 and 17 over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The CJP and the Congress-led INDIA bloc organised separate demonstrations, with the protests raising questions about electoral fairness and alleged irregularities.
Albania was another focus of the analysis, with the programme highlighting how demonstrations that began over corruption had escalated into demands for regime change. It also examined the political debate in India following the circulation of footage showing a fire at Albania’s Supreme Court building.
Congress MP Pawan Khera shared the footage on social media, arguing that the protests in Albania were linked to the proposed sale of land to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. He said the incident could not simply be blamed on Muslims or migrants and argued that it did not fit the narrative promoted by the right-wing ecosystem.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also shared the footage, claiming that protesters were angry because the Supreme Court had helped a corrupt Prime Minister. He said demonstrators had also attacked the Parliament building, government offices and ministers’ homes, adding that other countries, particularly India, should learn from the events.
The programme contrasted the two political responses, with Khera using the incident to challenge the right-wing narrative and Raut urging India to draw lessons from Albania. Raut's remarks subsequently drew criticism from political opponents.
The DNA analysis placed these reactions within a wider debate over whether protests driven by genuine public grievances could be exploited by political or external interests.
The programme cited figures attributed to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) and a Reuters policing data report, claiming that India had witnessed an unusual rise in protests in 2026.
According to the figures cited in the programme, more than 18,629 protests took place between January and October, of which 687 were violent. This amounted to an average of around 68 protests a day, with approximately two turning violent.
The analysis questioned whether issues such as the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the SIR could account for the entire pattern of protests, or whether other influences might also be involved.
It explored four categories of forces that, according to the programme's analysis, could influence political unrest: deep-state networks and foreign intelligence agencies, expansionist countries seeking greater control over smaller nations, arms lobbies that profit from conflict, and digital networks that use social media and AI to spread misinformation and shape public narratives.
The programme argued that such forces could exploit public anger for their own interests. However, the claims about external involvement were presented as part of the programme's analysis rather than as independently established findings.
The DNA programme also examined why India’s constitutional and democratic framework could help it withstand attempts to destabilise the country.
It highlighted three key factors: India's constitutional institutions, its decentralised system of governance and the role of democratic elections in transferring power.
Unlike systems where power is concentrated in a single centre, India's federal structure allows state governments and administrations to continue functioning even when major protests take place in the national capital. The programme also pointed to Parliament, the Supreme Court and the country's security network as important institutions in safeguarding democratic stability.
The analysis drew a comparison with the Emergency, arguing that despite the intense political opposition that followed, the change of government took place through elections rather than street violence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami address in a social media post, saying it offered inspiration for national progress, social unity, self-reliance, social empowerment, service and nation-building.
The programme concluded by returning to Bhagwat’s central message: that national unity, social harmony and faith in India's democratic institutions are essential to protecting the country’s sovereignty and stability amid domestic challenges and global uncertainty.
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