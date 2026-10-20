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  • /RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns against regime change conspiracies, calls for national unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns against regime change conspiracies, calls for national unity

He called for national unity, responsible public protests and caution against external influences, while stressing the importance of social harmony, self-reliance and the responsible use of technology.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 10:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns against regime change conspiracies, calls for national unity

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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns against regime change conspiracies, calls for national unity
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