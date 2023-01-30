RSS Leader Slams TR Balu on Claims of Demolishing Hindu temples, DMK Hits Back

New Delhi: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Monday launched an attack at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Balu after the latter claimed of demolishing Hindu temples. Notably, DMK leader TR Balu is in discussion these days for his controversial statements. In a video that went viral on social media earlier, the DMK leader could be heard saying that he demolished three 100-year-old Hindu temples built in his constituency.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar condemned the statement and said that politicians indulge in communal discrimination and violence to gather votes. "Somewhere within the country and the world, some political parties and some political leaders, especially in India, are doing politics of communal discrimination of violence. Breaking and demolishing temples is a big sin and crime for which the country has suffered but doing all this for the appeasement of the vote bank is highly condemnable, unconstitutional and inhuman."

"I think like the cultural heritage of India, everyone should follow their own religion. Do not criticize other people`s religion. No religious conversions, no destruction of religious places, and only respect for all religions. If a person supports one religion, it is very wrong to think that he is against all other religions."

"Whenever this speciality of India is tarnished, whether in India or in the world, the whole of humanity comes in trouble. Everyone should understand this," added Indresh Kumar.

In another controversy, the DMK leader had threatened to cut off the hands of anyone who touched Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

RSS leader's statement came after K Annamalai shared the video of where Balu was heared claiming of demolishing Hindu temples. DMK leader Balu's son and party`s IT Wing Secretary, TRB Rajaa slammed K Annamalai for sharing an "edited video" of Balu alleging that the Tamil Nadu BJP chief resorted to "cheap division-mongering in the name of religion.

"This comes a day after Annamalai shared a part of the speech of DMK minister T R Balu and said this was the reason for seeking the dissolution of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.".

Sharing the video clip on Twitter, Annamalai said, "DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples. The very reason we want the HR&CE dissolved and want temples freed from the clutches of government."

The very reason we want the HR&CE dissolved and want the temple freed from the clutches of government. pic.twitter.com/c4AQTaRkPN — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 29, 2023

As the subtitles of the part of the speech shared by Annamalai read, TR Baalu had said in Madurai, "100 years old temple, I am the person who demolished it. In my hometown, in my constituency Saraswati temple, Lakshmi Temple and What`s the other god? Parvathy Temple, these 3 temples in my constituency are located at GST Road. These 3 temples were demolished by me. I know that I wouldn`t get votes for it. But I also know how to get votes from the people. Votes would never pour in, never demolish temple, my friends lamented."

Hitting back at the BJP leader, TRB Rajaa said that "Cheap division-mongering" in the name of religion is the "only agenda" of the party.

"Cheap division-mongering in the name of religion is the only agenda of silly wannabe mushrooms like aattukutty and his ilk. While we strive to engage in civil dialogue for the overall well-being of the state, it`s sad to see the party which rules a nation give space to immature half-baked attention seekers to use a chair occupied by some respectable individuals who fought the political fight based on ideology & programme implementation rather than wanting to feed of the impact of cheap #FakeNews & edited videos," Raja tweeted.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan also condemned Annamalai and alleged that the BJP is trying to "disrupt peace in Tamil Nadu". "We strongly condemn BJP State President Annamalai for sharing an edited and doctored video of a speech of TR Balu. BJP is trying to disrupt peace in Tamil Nadu. BJP State President Annamalai should stop doing cheap politics," he said.