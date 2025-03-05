Bihar Election 2025: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), played a key role in the saffron party's victory in the Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra polls. In Delhi, the RSS held over 50,000 meetings across the city, uniting the voters behind the BJP. Soon after the Delhi poll results, the RSS shifted its focus on Bihar and West Bengal.

Now, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in the state on a five-day tour during which he will interact with cadres and attend other programmes. Bhagwat will leave for Supaul on Thursday morning. In the Birpur sub-division of Supaul district, the RSS 'sarsanghchalak' is scheduled to inaugurate a new building of a Saraswati Vidya Mandir school, before returning to Muzaffarpur later in the evening.

The RSS chief will stay in Muzaffarpur till March 9. He is likely to meet 'swayamsevaks' and people associated with other Sangh affiliates. His visit comes months ahead of the assembly polls in the state, where the BJP, the political offshoot of the RSS, has been trying to expand its base. Bhagwat's meeting with RSS cadres holds importance as these are the Sangh workers who play a crucial role at the grassroot level in propagating the Sangh's nationalist ideology and thus further converting it into the BJP voter base.

In Bihar, the RSS is reportedly working on 'Trishul' formula. According to sources, the organization is focusing on three crucial aspects - Identifying Discontented Voters and Key Issues through confidential surveys; Assessing the Most Impactful Issues to shape the election narrative and Analyzing the Electoral Benefits and Risks for BJP based on these issues.

This survey is being conducted in strict secrecy, leveraging RSS’s extensive network of shakhas (local branches). In preparation for the elections, the number of shakhas across Bihar is set to increase, ensuring deeper grassroots engagement. In a major upcoming meeting, the RSS is scheduled to undertake a comprehensive booth-level survey to strengthen weak polling stations.

When a Bihar BJP leader was asked about the RSS' impact on polls as alleged by the opposition leaders, he said that the Sangh is a cultural unit that works to promote nationalism in India. "RSS doesn't work on any single agenda. It's concerned about the overall development, unity and integrity of the country. It's focussed on 'Akhand Bharat'. Sangh is working to keep our spirituality in the right direction to keep the country in the right direction. Sangh wants every Indian across the globe to think and work for the betterment of Mother India. Thus, linking Sangh to BJP's electoral gains only is not right," said Prof Ranbir Nandan, former MLC and senior BJP leader.