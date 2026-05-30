RSS on GenZ viral Cockroach Janata Party: Sunil Ambekar says 'Differing opinions should not be taken as a shock'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said that differing opinions and public discussions are a natural part of a democratic society and should not be viewed with concern. This remarks comes amid discussions on social media surrounding the viral "Cockroach Janata Party" (CJP).

According to the news agency ANI, when asked about the CJP and people joining it, in an informal interaction with journalists, RSS' Ambekar said, “We are an aware society, and we follow the democratic process. Within that democratic process, we have transparent elections, an open media, and now social media as well. Open forums take place every day."

"So, I believe that in a democracy, any kind of discussion and people expressing differing opinions should not be taken as a shock. They should be considered a part of the normal process," Ambekar added.

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On whether the RSS should respond to such discussions, Ambekar said democratic institutions, political parties and the media are capable of addressing such matters on their own.

"These are all conversations, and the people involved will themselves deal with those issues. I believe the media is free enough to handle them. Political parties are capable, and none of our institutions are weak. They are capable of handling matters, and our system is capable as well. Therefore, I do not think the organisation (RSS) needs to rush into matters immediately," Ambekar further stated.

Ambekar also praised India's youth, saying the younger generation remains optimistic about the country's future and contributes positively through constitutional means.

"Our younger generation, sometimes called Gen Z, is very hopeful. They have tremendous faith in India. Whatever they do is within the constitutional process. Their contribution is towards taking India forward. The youth of our country have invested all their energy into this, and that is why the nation is progressing in every field," he elaborated.

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Delhi HC refuses to restore CJP's X account

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to grant interim relief for the immediate restoration of the blocked X (formerly Twitter) account of the CJP, while directing the statutory Review Committee to examine the challenge raised against the blocking action and place its decision on record.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order while hearing a petition filed by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke challenging the Centre's decision to block the party's X account on national security grounds.

The Court issued notice to the Union Government and X and granted four weeks to the Centre to file a comprehensive affidavit in response to the petition.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: Why foreign media's coverage of Cockroach Janata Party shows lack of understanding about ground realities of India - Analysis