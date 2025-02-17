RSS Shifts Focus On Bihar Assembly Polls; To Help BJP With ‘Mission Trishul’- Details

Bihar Vidhansabha Chunav 2025: After securing consecutive electoral victories in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has now turned its focus to Bihar. You may be aware that the RSS played a crucial role in BJP's victory in Delhi. The RSS reportedly held over 50,000 meetings across the nooks and corners of Delhi and united voters in the saffron party's support. Now, the RSS has shifted its focus on Bihar and West Bengal. In both of these two states, BJP has not been able to form a government on its own.

A new mission is underway to ensure the BJP’s success in the state assembly elections, which can be termed "Mission Trishul"—a strategy centered around three key issues. In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the RSS' poll strategy for Bihar assembly elections slated for November this year.

With just eight months remaining until the Bihar Assembly elections, RSS has already begun its groundwork. According to sources, the organization is focusing on three crucial aspects - Identifying Discontented Voters and Key Issues through confidential surveys; Assessing the Most Impactful Issues to shape the election narrative and Analyzing the Electoral Benefits and Risks for BJP based on these issues.

This survey is being conducted in strict secrecy, leveraging RSS’s extensive network of shakhas (local branches). In preparation for the elections, the number of shakhas across Bihar is set to increase, ensuring deeper grassroots engagement.

For better organizational efficiency, Bihar has been divided into North and South Bihar. A major RSS meeting is scheduled for March, where a comprehensive booth-level survey will be reviewed to strengthen weak polling stations.

Unlike other North Indian states, Bihar remains one of the few where BJP has never formed a government independently. This makes the upcoming election critical for the party. With RSS actively strategizing, the BJP aims to turn the tide in its favor in the state’s 2025 Assembly elections.