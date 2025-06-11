Advertisement
RT-PCR TEST

RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Ministers Meeting PM Modi Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Ministers Meeting PM Modi Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo : ANI)

The central government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for any minister who is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, sources said.

Additionally, whenever PM Modi holds a rally, all the officials present on the stage will also have to show their RT-PCR test.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country, with 306 new infections and six deaths recorded on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 7,121, as per the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 8:00 am IST on June 11, 2025.

Kerala has witnessed the highest spike in COVID-19 cases, with 170 fresh infections and three deaths, pushing its active caseload to 2223.

Gujarat recorded 114  new infections, taking its total active case count to 1,223. 

The national capital, Delhi, recorded 66 new infections, taking its active cases to 757.

In West Bengal, 747 active cases of infection were reported on Wednesday. 

Maharashtra reported two new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally of infections to 615.

In Uttar Pradesh, four new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the state's active case count to 229.

Rajasthan reported 14 new cases, taking the state’s tally of infections to 138.

Health authorities have urged the public to maintain precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use in crowded places, and timely testing. Although hospitalisation remains low, experts warn that complacency could reverse progress.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK