Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'RTI activism has become new business': SC refuses anticipatory bail to activist

'RTI activism has become new business': SC refuses anticipatory bail to activist

Behl approached the Supreme Court after the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to grant him anticipatory bail. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
'RTI activism has become new business': SC refuses anticipatory bail to activist
Image Credit: (Image Credit: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Choosing the wrong career? Let your birth number guide you
numerology career guidance5 min ago
2
competitive exams after 12th7 min ago
3
Auto news8 min ago
4
online shopping13 min ago
5
India-Bangladesh13 min ago