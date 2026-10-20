/Rubio, EAM Jaishankar discuss energy security, defence cooperation, pay homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he discussed energy security and defence cooperation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting in Mumbai, reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership.
“In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defense cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership”, Rubio posted on X after the meeting.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the discussions as productive, highlighting cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies and trade.
“Productive discussions between Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on deepening US-India cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies, and trade, as we continue to build the unrivaled momentum in our bilateral partnership”, Gor wrote on X.
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed Rubio to Mumbai, describing his second visit to India as an opportunity to advance cooperation across various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
Rubio is accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio, and Ambassador Gor.
“Welcome to Mumbai, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on your second visit to India! He was received by Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Culture, Electronics, IT and AI, Government of Maharashtra at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across the various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership”, the MEA posted on X.
Gor also expressed optimism about the visit and efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
“Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing US-India ties”, he wrote on X.
Ahead of the meeting, the MEA said discussions were expected to cover key areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, and other matters of mutual interest.
"This forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities", the MEA spokesperson said during a bi-weekly media briefing last week.
After concluding his engagements in Mumbai, Rubio will travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat for talks expected to include "enhanced energy cooperation", the US State Department said.
At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honoring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honor the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring U.S.-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 20, 2026
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by laying a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
The gesture reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and the US to combating terrorism.
The November 26, 2008, attacks, carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, killed 166 people, including six American citizens.
“At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism,” Rubio said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Congressional staffers in Mumbai and highlighted the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in technology and defence, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
(with agencies input)
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