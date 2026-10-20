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  • /Rubio, EAM Jaishankar discuss energy security, defence cooperation, pay homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar discuss energy security, defence cooperation, pay homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by laying a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Rubio, EAM Jaishankar discuss energy security, defence cooperation, pay homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims
Image Credit: @SecRubio/X

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Rubio, EAM Jaishankar discuss energy security, defence cooperation, pay homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims
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