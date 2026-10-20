/Rubio, EAM Jaishankar discuss energy security, defence cooperation, pay homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims

"This forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities", the MEA spokesperson said during a bi-weekly media briefing last week.