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  • /Ruckus erupts during Pappu Yadav’s press meet, leading to chaotic scenes

Ruckus erupts during Pappu Yadav’s press meet, leading to chaotic scenes

A scuffle broke out at MP Pappu Yadav’s residence during a press conference after a man questioned him over the opposition’s Ram Temple skit, a day after an FIR was registered against several INDIA bloc leaders.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Ruckus erupts during Pappu Yadav’s press meet, leading to chaotic scenes
Image Credit: Screengrab/YT/ANI

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Ruckus erupts during Pappu Yadav’s press meet, leading to chaotic scenes
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