/Ruckus erupts during Pappu Yadav’s press meet, leading to chaotic scenes

A scuffle broke out at Independent MP Pappu Yadav’s residence on Sunday during his press conference after a man questioned him over the opposition’s Ram Temple skit.
Videos from the scene showed party supporters clashing with the man as the confrontation intensified. Visuals released by ANI indicated that the alleged assailant was carrying a knife when the clash erupted. Further details of the incident are awaited.
The altercation occurred a day after Varanasi Police registered an FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Independent MP Pappu Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, and several other opposition leaders. The case stems from a protest in Parliament that allegedly insulted Sanatan Dharma and hurt religious sentiments.
#WATCH | Shots of the knife the assailant was allegedly carring due to which a clash erupted while Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, was holding a press conference at his residence in Delhi. Further details awaited. https://t.co/0coi9m2uFD pic.twitter.com/dwM8WTY7FO— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026
The FIR was lodged based on complaints by seers who objected to a symbolic skit staged by INDIA bloc MPs over alleged financial irregularities involving Ram Temple donations.
During Friday’s protest outside Parliament, opposition MPs placed donation boxes near the stairs leading to Makar Dwar to highlight the purported theft of temple offerings. Rahul Gandhi and other MPs were seen putting money into the boxes, while Pappu Yadav, dressed as a temple priest, enacted a scene appearing to slip the donations into his pockets.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal, the FIR was registered at Kotwali police station on the basis of a complaint filed by seers, who alleged that the protest had “insulted” Sanatan Dharma. Seer Jagatguru Balak Das described Pappu Yadav’s actions as “unforgivable.”
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