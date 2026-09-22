Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Ruckus in J&K Assembly on day 2 of Autumn Session over holiday demand on Sheikh Abdullah birth anniversary

Ruckus in J&K Assembly on day 2 of Autumn Session over holiday demand on Sheikh Abdullah birth anniversary

Raising the issue in the House, Larmi pointed out that September 23 is observed as a holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. He urged the government to declare a holiday on Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary as well.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Ruckus in J&K Assembly on day 2 of Autumn Session over holiday demand on Sheikh Abdullah birth anniversary

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ruckus in J&K Assembly on day 2 of Autumn Session over holiday demand on Sheikh Abdullah birth anniversary
2
3
4
5