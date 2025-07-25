The last day of the Bihar Assembly’s monsoon session saw yet another round of uproar as Opposition MLAs from the RJD, Congress, and Left parties stormed into the well of the House during Question Hour. They shouted slogans and even tried to overturn tables, forcing Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to adjourn the session despite repeated calls for order.

For the fifth day in a row, Opposition members wore black clothes as a mark of protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar. They are demanding a detailed discussion on the alleged irregularities in the process, which they claim could lead to the removal of names of poor and marginalized voters ahead of the Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, present in the House during the chaos, mocked the Opposition’s matching black attire. He commented, “Earlier, disruptions happened for a day or two, but now this is happening daily. Everyone is wearing the same clothes. People know how much work this government has done and how they’re benefiting.”

The entire five-day session has been marred by continuous protests and disruptions by the Opposition, leaving very little legislative work accomplished. The Opposition has accused the state government of colluding with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to tamper with the voter rolls. However, the government has denied any wrongdoing.

The matter has now reached the Supreme Court, where the Opposition is challenging the fairness of the revision process. Meanwhile, the ECI maintains that the SIR exercise is essential for cleaning up the voter list by removing ineligible names and ensuring the integrity of elections.