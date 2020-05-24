Ruckus over food packets; social distancing norms flouted in Mangalore-Lucknow Shramik Special Train

Mumbai: Ruckus over the distribution of food packet was reported in a Mangalore-Lucknow Shramik special train as the number of passengers exceeded the limit in the train compartments. The conflicts were reported when the train reached Ballarpur station of Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Passengers alleged that Railway police were sending more people in the compartment and social distancing norms were violated inside the train. The number of food packets were less therefore there were conflicts among the passengers.

One of the railway staffers in the station said that such incidents are being reported everyday especially in trains bound for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

It may be noted that Indian Railways started running the shramik special trains from May 1, 2020, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown.

These special trains are being run from point to point on the request of both the concerned state governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and state governments have appointed senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these shramik specials.

The Indian Railways has already run 2,600 shramik special trains in last the 23 days and transported around 36 lakhs stranded migrants to their home states.